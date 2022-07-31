SIM Card Re-registration Deadline Extended To September 30

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

SIM card re-registration exercise has been extended to September ending, says Minister of Communications and Digilisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

She said unregistered SIM cards at the end of August will be barred from certain services.

Furtherance to that, a SIM registration app will be launched to allow people to register their SIM cards themselves.

The exercise which began on 1st October 2021, was originally scheduled to end on 31st March 2022.

However, government extended the deadline to July 31 for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana cards with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, indicating that people who fail to comply with the directive will have their SIM cards deactivated due to the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents at the time, were yet to obtain their Ghana Card, to enable them register their SIM cards.

The Communications Ministry subsequently said 12 million Ghanaians have so far linked their Ghana cards to their SIM cards.

Prior to the current extension, the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana also wants government to consider an extension of the deadline for the SIM card re-registration exercise.

It said the mobile money business will be negatively affected should government go-ahead to implement the July 31 deadline.

In a statement, the group noted that the deadline could be extended to January 2023.

By Vincent Kubi