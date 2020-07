Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, is reported dead.

Sir John is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra where he was undergoing Covid-19 related complications.

He had been unwell for the past weeks.

Sir John who was the CEO of the Forestry Commission reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 leading to his admission at the Korle Bu ICU.