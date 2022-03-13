Sleeping Driver Kills 9 UEW Students At Asuboi 

The mangled vehicle at the scene

A driver yet to be identified who was sleeping while driving a Hyundai Universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 from Sunyani to Accra has crushed nine students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to death on Sunday dawn.

The fatal accident reportedly occurred at Asuboi, a community along the Accra- Kumasi Highway in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The accident as gathered involved a Hyundai universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 and a truck carrying a 40-footer container loaded with wood.

According to a Police report, available to DGN Online, the driver on reaching a section of the road at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi dual carriage road failed to observe traffic ahead.

He was allegedly sleeping.

In the process he crashed into the forty footer container loaded with wood which fell partially on the road as a result of a previous accident.

Eight passengers died on the spot, and one later died at the Suhum Government Hospital, where the injured victims were rushed to.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital morgue, while the 22 injured passengers are on admission receiving treatment at the same facility at the filing this report.

Meanwhile, efforts by the Police are underway to remove the accident vehicle from the scene to pave way for traffic as the investigation is ongoing.

BY Daniel Bampoe