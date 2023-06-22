Son Snubs Saudi Lucrative Offer

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-Min has announced his intention to stay at Tottenham despite receiving a lucrative offer to join Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad.

ESPN revealed on Monday that the 30-year-old had become the latest high-profile player to be targeted by Saudi clubs, with Al Ittihad offering the forward a four-year deal worth €30 million ($32.7m) per season.

A source close to negotiations suggested the Saudi side were preparing an opening bid of €60m ($65.4m) plus bonuses, but Tottenham indicated they were unwilling to listen to offers for the South Korea forward.

Speaking on Tuesday, Son moved to dampen speculation over a transfer by reiterating his commitment to Spurs.

Son is quoted by Korean football reporter Sungmo Lee as saying: “I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important. I want to play more for Tottenham in the Premier League. I’ll prepare well when I’m back to Spurs.”