Spanish Gov’t To Construct Roads, Bridges In Ghana

The Minister of Roads and Highway in a pose with his guests

The Government of Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Spanish company, Centunion S.A. for construction of 10 permanent steel bridges in Ghana.

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways who signed the MoU on behalf of Ghana, earlier held bilateral discussions focused on financing road projects, the construction of Spanish bridges, and the construction of interchanges in Ghana with the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutierrez.

In a brief remarks, the minister noted that the provision of infrastructure is crucial for the socio-economic development of Ghana.

“We are happy this visit is taking place now. The Government of Ghana is currently undertaking several high-profile road projects, and I’m hopeful that some of these projects will be completed during your tenure,” the Minister stressed.

On his part, Ambassador Javier Gutierrez said the Spanish government sees Ghana as an important economic partner, adding that “One of our focus areas is infrastructure. And we believe there are many opportunities in Ghana for Spanish investment.”

BY Vincent Kubi