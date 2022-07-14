Stay Away From Akyem Lands – Okyenhene Warns Koans

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has warned the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koans Building Solutions Kofi Anokye to stay away from all Akyem Abuakwa stools land.

The warning by the Okyenhene is in response to the recent publications on most media platforms which suggest that the CEO of KOANS Building Solutions, Kofi Anokye has accused the Okyenhene of claims to have owned some stool lands that have already been sold to estate developers.

According to Mr. Anokye, it will be appropriate for Okyenhene to investigate issues concerning lands in the Akyem Abuakwa area so he can allow legitimate owners to develop their properties without harassment and attack.

However, reacting to the issue, the Okyenhene in a statement said “The Ofori Panin Fie has found it necessary to issue a response with regards to issues raised and widely circulated in the media by a certain Kofi Anokye who claims to be an estate developer and owner of KOANS Building Solutions Co. Ltd.

This relates directly to the lands around Nsawam Adoagyiri, Panpanso, and Kyekyewere which he claims to have acquired several thousands of acres from a certain Quansah and Mankata family of Accra”.

According to the statement “Despite several requests, the Quansah and Mankata have failed to produce evidence of ownership and acquisition, and further appearing before the Ofori Panin Fie had the audacity with the complicity of Kofi Anokye to present fictitious documents as purported proof of ownership”.

“In a related development of urgent significant, Kofi Anokye attempted to alienate one thousand (1000) acres of the said lands to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and received payments”.

“However further payments were later aborted by the current Council and Management of GIMPA. The earlier payments despite written protests by the Ofori Panin Fie were surprisingly honored”

“Kofi Anokye, we believe has compromised certain officials of the Land Commission; he had obtained land title certificates at the blind side of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, the Ofori Panin Fie does not wish to believe that Kofi Anokye had combined with certain quarters of the immediate past Administration for his scheme and to ensure payments from GIMPA in violation of established customary protocols and laws,” the statement reads.

Upon the above, Ofori Panin Fie wants to make the following clarifications:

1. That the system of family ownership of land is unknown to Akyem Abuakwa customs and usages. The right of families is limited to usufructuary interest and not the right of alienation.

2. That all lands in Akyem Abuakwa except those acquired by the state through compulsory acquisition remain stool lands.

3. That the Okyenhene is the immemorial allodial owner of all stool lands in Akyem Abuakwa. In effect, there cannot be valid alienation of any piece or portion of Akyem Abuakwa Stool lands without his consent and concurrence.

Further to the above, the Ofori Panin Fie finds it appropriate to make the following demands:

1. That the general public particularly estate developers must adhere to established and appropriate customary procedures in land acquisition in their interest.

2. That the Lands Commission takes a critical review of the irregularities at its secretariat concerning fake documents acquired by unscrupulous persons and takes the necessary actions to restore its integrity and amend its records about the lands unlawfully acquired in Akyem Abuakwa.

3. That all persons dealing with Mr. Kofi Anokye about the lands mentioned supra do so at their own risk.

4. That the police should take the necessary action to prevent Mr. Anokye from defrauding the public and to halt him from trespassing on Akyem Abuakwa lands.

5. The Okyenhene expresses seriousness to this matter as an example of the growing menace of land theft of which the Eastern portion of Akyem Abuakwa has become a unique and ugly spectacle due to the open-ended expansion of Accra.

6. The Osagyefuo will not abdicate from his sworn customary obligation to protect Akyem Abuakwa Stool Lands from the outskirts of Nsawam Adoagyiri to the ends of Jejeti.

BY Daniel Bampoe