Supreme Court Adjourns Case To Injunction Assin North MP

James Gyekye Quayson

A fresh writ filed at the Supreme Court to place an injunction on the disgruntled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson has been adjourned indefinitely.

The writ filed by Michael Ankomah Nimfah is seeking the Apex Court to restrict the MP from holding himself as such after he had been ordered by a Cape Coast High Court to vacate his seat.

The court adjourned the matter after the writ could not be served on Mr. Quayson.

The Registrar of the court, Mathew Antiaye when queried by the court about their inability to serve the MP, said a bailiff tried serving him through the Clerk to Parliament but he was told to do so through the Speaker.

He said the bailiff went back to serve the MP through the Speaker but the Speaker’s secretary said he was out of the country so she cannot receive the processes.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who is a respondent in the case said it was wrong to have attempted service through Parliament because the status of the person MP has been determined by a superior court.

He said the processes should have been served through personal service instead of through Parliament.

A seven-member panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse and assisted by Justice Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Torkornoo, Prof. Gertrude Mensah-Bonsu and Yonny Kulendi subsequently ordered the applicant who is represented by Frank

Davies to assist the registrar to serve the MP.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak