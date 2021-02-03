Supreme Court Dismisses Mahama’s Request For EC Documents

Tsatsu Tsikata

The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision dismissed an application by former President John Dramani Mahama seeking it to order the Electoral Commission (EC) to provide him with the originals of certain documents relating to the 2020 Presidential election.

A seven member panel of the court presided over by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah in its ruling held that Mr. Mahama did not indicate that he does not have copies of the documents he is seeking.

The court also held that the two witnesses who have testified on his behalf so far have all indicated that they were given copies of the documents he is requesting.

Again, the court held that Mr. Mahama in his application did not raise issues with the authenticity of the duplicate copies of the documents he is seeking.

The court on these grounds dismissed the application.

The former President had earlier served a request on the EC to disclose the documents which include the summary sheets and declaration forms of the Presidential Election results through the various stages of collation across the country.

It appears the EC had not met the request, giving the former President reason to file an application asking the court to compel it to do so.

Mr. Mahama is before the court challenging the results of the 2020 Presidential election results which he claims none of the candidates got the needed more than 50 per cent of the total valid votes.

He is seeking the the original of the collation forms of all constituencies in Ghana.

He is also seeking the summary sheets of all constituencies across the country.

The former President is also seeking the originals of all the regional Presidential election collation as well summary sheets.

Further, Mr. Mahama is seeking the original of the declaration of Presidential election results.

Finally, the former President is seeking “the alleged update to the purported declaration of Presidential election results on 9 December, 2020, of the four (4) constituencies in the Greater Accra region.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak