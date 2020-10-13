Supreme Court Dismisses Woyome’s Offer Of Land In Place Of Mansions

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

An attempt by embattled NDC businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to set aside an order by the Supreme Court for his properties to be sold by the state to settle a GHc51.2 million debt has been dismissed by the court.

Woyome had filed the application to pray the court to set aside its order as he was willing to offer a 1567-acre land which he said was estimated at about $15 million.

The troubled businessman who moved the application himself due to challenges he was facing with his lawyers and the urgency of the application said the Office of the Attorney General was not willing to sit with him over the proposal “for obvious reasons”.

The Supreme Court presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeaboah and assisted by Justices Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Samuel Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher and Gertrude Tokornoo dismissed the application for being unmeritorious in procedure.

SC Order

The Supreme Court presided over by a single judge, Justice Alfred A. Benin, on July 2019, ordered the state to go ahead and sell four properties of the beleaguered businessman to defray the money he fraudulently took from the state when the NDC was in power.

This was after the court found that Woyome had colluded with the defunct UT Bank to hide the properties from the state.

The properties include three residential properties – two at Trassaco Valley and one at Kpehe, in Accra as well as a quarry at Mamfi in the Volta Region.

The state has also indicated that it has discovered two more properties belonging to the businessman and would take step to sell them off.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak