Susepcted Ritualist Busted For Attempting To Kill Pregnant Woman In Bekwai

The suspect

A 40-year-old man was nearly lynched for allegedly attempting to kill a pregnant woman at Adjamesu in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region for suspected ritual purposes.

The suspect was subjected to sever beatings by the locals after his hands were fastened to the legs.

It took the intervention of the Dominase Police to save his life in the hands of the aggrieved residents of the area.

Meanwhile, the victim has also been sent to the Dominase Health Centre for medical attention.

Kwame Afrifa, husband of the victim told Silver Fm that at about 10pm Sunday August 29, 2021, while he was bathing outside the house, the suspect together with other accomplices sneaked into the abode of his pregnant wife and begun struggling with her, for the reasons best known to the peperteator alone.

According to him, the helpless woman screamed for help which drew the attention of his elder brother and some residents to the scene to ascertain what was happening.

He explained further that before his brother could enter the room, the suspect sensing danger, came out holding a matchete, threatening to butcher anyone who might come closer to him.

Some eyewitnesses at the scene, the husband stated also threatened to shoot and kill the suspect if he does not surrender, adding that the suspect was subsequently overpowered and arrested.

“He was naked, holding matchete pretending to be mad person to beat the minds of the locals but when beaten mercilessly, he confessed to be in a gang of four hunting for pregnant women to kill them for their bloody sakawa business”, the husband of the victim,” told Silver FM.

The husband noted that the suspect confessed killing a pregnant woman in another locality with his gang but luck eluded him when trying to kill another one that fateful day.

Meanwhile, his accomplices managed to escape arrest after sensing danger.

By Vincent Kubi