SWAG Western Inaugurated

The Western regional branch of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has been inaugurated at the Naakof Hotel in Takoradi with about 50 sports journalists from neighbouring towns within the Western and Western North regions.

Speaking at the event, Joseph Cudjoe, MP and Deputy Energy Minister, admonished members of SWAG to reduce unconstructive criticism and concentrate on developmental sports reporting.

He asked members to emulate the legendary SWAG president who has survived the work and built an untainted personal brand because of his style of reportage.

The MP, who has built sporting facilities in his constituency, pledged his support to SWAG Western Region in helping the association grow and become relevant.

SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, in his inaugural statement, admonished journalists to be fearless in constructive criticism and keep leaders on their toes. He further stressed the need for all practising sports journalist to be under the umbrella of SWAG.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Wilson Arthur of Skyy FC, Joseph Cudjoe and other top officials graced the occasion

SWAG Western, which is the fifth regional branch, is under the interim leadership of George Kuntu Blankson (chairman), Anthony Ekow Essilfie (vice chairman), Joseph Mensah Oty Asrifi (secretary), Kweku Sagoe (assistant secretary), Stephen Kwame Yeboah (organiser), Amy Fynn-Thompson (welfare), Samuel Owusu Bediako (treasurer), Yaw Kyei Baffour (member), James Kojo Bawa Anderson ( member) and Umar Sander (member).

The leadership has been tasked to steer the affairs of the newest SWAG’s infant body, bring all practising sports journalists in the Western and the Western North regions under the SWAG umbrella, offer welfare and training support for members.

The Western Region, which boasts of a vibrant sports media from radio, television and print, is the third biggest in the media landscape in Ghana with about 40 radio stations, four television stations with correspondents for the national newspapers and portals.

The National Executive Council of SWAG who were present included General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, Thomas Boakye Agyeman, Ohene Bampoe Brenya and Otuo Acheampong Sometymer.

From The Sports Desk