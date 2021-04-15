Takoradi Robbery Case: Suspected Armed Robber Gun Down

The police have gunned down a suspected armed robber after a shootout at Elmina, along the Cape Coast-Takoradi road.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Two other suspects managed to escape on a motorbike.

The police also retrieved from the scene, a blue motorbike with registration number M-20 GW 6060 with the last zero covered with a sticker to read GW 606.

Meanwhile, another suspect identified as Inusah Fuseini, 25 who was later met at the hideout of the suspected robbers was arrested for interrogation.

Briefing DGN Online, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command said on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 8pm, a team of police officers conducted an operation to arrest suspects who are wanted in the Takoradi market circle robbery and murder case which happened last Monday.

She said the intelligence led operation was conducted by police officers from the Western Regional Criminal Investigation Department together with officers from SWAT in the Accra region.

According to her, the police closed in on the suspects at Elmina, along Cape Coast- Takoradi road in the Central Region.

She said in an attempt to arrest the suspects, the alleged robbers engaged the police in a shootout but one of them, later identified as Shankiki aged about 30 years, was gunned down.

She said the police later located the hideout of the suspected robbers and when a search was conducted there, one live and one spent Ak 47 ammunition, a live tortoise and a talisman were recovered.

She said the body of the deceased was conveyed to Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy and that efforts are underway to arrest those on the run for interrogation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi