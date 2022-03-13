Teacher Kills Fiancee Over Marriage

The deceased, Yaa Linda

A Teacher at Gomoa Ejumako D/A Basic School in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region, identified as Eric Sasa is in the grips of the Police for allegedly beating his fiance to death.

Sasa initially took to his heels before he was grabbed where he had attempted suicide.

The deceased, a 32-year-old female teacher, Yaa Linda was allegedly beaten to death by her fiancé, Eric Sasa also a teacher in the same school over marriage issues.

According to the report, the deceased had cohabited with the suspect, Eric Sasa for over eight years and had four children, and the deceased had been asking the man to perform the necessary marital rites but he was adamant.

Due to that, there was a misunderstanding between them and the deceased then rented a room and moved out with their four children.

The deceased reportedly told Eric until he performs her marriage rites, she will not move in to live with him again.

Eric out of anger over Linda’s decision on Friday, March 11, 2022, visited Linda and beat her mercilessly.

The children out of fear went out of the room and started shouting for help for their mum.

Eric on hearing the children shouting for help quickly left the house.

The neighbours around when heard the noise rushed into the room only to find Linda lying on the floor.

She was rushed to the Apam Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has since been deposited at the Apam Government Hospital mortuary, as the Police declared the suspect wanted.

However said was seen by the youth where he was lying helpless after consuming substance believed to be poison in a suicide bid.

BY Daniel Bampoe