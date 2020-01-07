Teacher Sues Tema Parents School

A SCIENCE teacher of the Tema Parents’ Association School (TEPASS) in the Greater Accra Region, Michael Dugba, has sued the school authorities at the Tema High Court for ‘illegal promotion.’

The teacher has sued his employers, board of directors and management members severally for lacking the capacity to administer the affairs of the school.

In his statement of claim sighted by DAILY GUIDE, the teacher explained that the plaintiff stated that somewhere in 2017, the school advertised for the appointment of head teacher with some specific requirements.

The plaintiff noted that the current head teacher, Esther Mensah although did not meet the requirement, was appointed and confirmed secretly for the job, adding that “an objection was raised by one of the board members and he was unceremoniously replaced on the board.”

Again, the plaintiff averred that in October 2018, another advertisement was placed internally in the school for assistant head position for which he and other teachers of the school applied including one Sylvanus Adjetey Sowah.

“The school’s promotions are based on grade in terms of seniority and there were senior officers long before the advertisement for the position. Sowah who was given the appointment was secretly promoted three months to the interview date from the rank of senior superintendent to principal superintendent, just to make him eligible for the position although other teachers who also applied for the promotion to higher ranks were denied,” he stated.

According to him, although Sowah did not have a degree in education as required, he was given the appointment for the job, adding that “the acting head, whose rank is assistant director II and had not headed any basic school for five years as required, was appointed head of the school without complying with the rule of the school.”

Touching on the board, he declared that the board of directors’ term of office has long elapsed and has therefore perpetuated illegality by appointing people into positions.

The science teacher is therefore asking the court to declare the appointment made by the board and head as null and void because the head lacked capacity to administer the affairs of the school.

He further wants a declaration that all decisions taken by the head, board of directors are null and void and therefore an order from the court to dissolve the board of directors and the formation of a new board following.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema