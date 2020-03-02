Tecno Donates Sanitation Materials To ACMA

Ernest Sonkor of Tecno Mobile Ghana (2nd right) presenting the items to Hudu Ismail (middle) from the ACMA

Tecno Mobile Ghana Limited has donated some sanitation materials to the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA).

The items included 10 wheel barrows, Wellington boots, nosemasks, hand gloves, standing brooms and 10 waste bins.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE after the presentation, Ernest Sonkor, Accra branch manager of Tecno Mobile, Ghana stated that the initiative was their contribution to President Akufo-Addo’s vision of ridding Accra of filth, making it the cleanest city in Africa in some few years to come.

He added that as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Tecno Mobile Ghana was partnering with the assembly to combat filth in Accra, particularly at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and its environs.

“We expect that dirt will be reduced around the Circle area for us to have a clean environment for businesses activities. We will be extending the initiative to other parts of Accra and beyond,” Mr. Sonkor stated.

The Marketing Manager of Tecno Mobile Ghana, Accra region, Richard Kwame Yeboah, highlighted that the initiative would not end with what they have just started, saying, “We have written to the assembly to partner with them to have a clean-up exercise at the Circle area on the first Saturday of every month.”

The items were received by Emmanuel Sonny Alorleve, ACMA Environmental & Sanitation Director, and Hudu Ismail, Presiding Member of ACMA.

Mr. Alorleve explained that as a department, the tools had come at a very crucial time as they are needed to enhance their works in the communities within the municipality.

On his part, Hudu Ismail expressed gratitude to Tecno for “coming to our aid once again” and assured that “we are there to assist them in any way possible.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio