Telecast Court Proceedings To Expose NDC Lies Against Jugdes- Justin Kodua

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong has suggested live broadcast of public interest cases to settle the National Democratic Congress (NDC) allegations of political bias against Supreme Court judges.

Speaking on Pure FM, in Kumasi, he said “The best way to expose the NDC is for live broadcast of all public interest cases”

Lawyer Justin Kodua’s suggestion to live broadcast of public interest cases comes amidst the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) allegations of political bias against the judges.

The NDC has accused President Akufo-Addo of packing the Supreme Court with judges loyal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), sparking concerns about the judiciary’s impartiality.

This is not the first time the NDC has questioned the Supreme Court’s independence.

They have previously accused the court of favoring the NPP, citing cases where judges have allegedly demonstrated bias.

The NDC’s allegations have been met with criticism from some quarters, with some arguing that the party is attempting to undermine the judiciary’s authority.

Background of the Dispute

The NDC has been vocal about President Akufo-Addo allegedly packing the Supreme Court with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party.

They claim this is a deliberate attempt to protect his officials from accountability after he leaves office.

The party points to the appointment of five new Supreme Court judges, including Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, who’s currently presiding over a high-profile case involving a leading NDC member.

However, President Akufo-Addo has denied these allegations, emphasizing that judicial appointments are based on merit and suitability, not political affiliation.

He urged Ghanaians to denounce the concept of “NPP” and “NDC” judges, stating that it’s detrimental to the country’s democracy.

Allegations and Threats Against Judges

Some NDC officials have made veiled threats against judges, further escalating tensions.

These actions have raised concerns about the rule of law and the potential for judicial intimidation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe