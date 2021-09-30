Tema Confirms MCE Nominee

The president’s nominee as Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Yohane Armah Ashitey has been confirmed by the Assembly Members in the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

He polled 28 out of 29 votes by assembly members present, representing 97 per cent of the votes cast, while 1 of the voters was against him.

However, two out of the total 31 assembly members were absent during the voting.

Until his nomination and subsequent confirmation, the MCE, who is in his early 40s and married with children, was a Regional Manager of Huawei.

He was declared fully confirmed by Manasseh Ofosuhene, Tema Electoral Officer.

In his acceptance speech, Yohane Ashitey, who is a native of Tema, thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him to be the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema.

“Hon. Presiding Member, Honourable Members, Ladies and Gentlemen, I am eternally indebted to the president for giving me the opportunity to serve the good people of Tema and Ghana as a whole. To the Vice President of Ghana, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, I say thank you for your continuing support to the president to execute his mandate of bringing development through the numerous presidential interventions such as digitalisation of economy of Ghana, One district one factory, free education, planting for food and jobs among others,” he stated.

He was also grateful to the Regional Minister of the Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey, assuring him that the rippling effect would be felt as soon as he take over to ensure Tema to work again.

“My utmost gratitude also goes to the Tema East and Tema Central Constituency Executives and all the faithful members of the Kukrudu family in both constituencies for their enormous support and working tirelessly for our great party over the years and in the 2020 General elections,” the MCE-elect said.

Yohane Ashitey expressed profound gratitude to the outgoing mayor of TMA, Felix Nii Anang-La for his service to the assembly and the people of Tema, adding that “He has done his best and we will continue from where he left off. The Assembly shall call upon his expertise when we need him and I believe he won’t turn us down.”

Touching on his vision, he promised the people of Tema, a transformational leadership by deploring his previous experience in managerial positions which he had served for more than a decade as a Telecom Area Manager of Vodafone and Regional Manager of Huawei.

“I have made an impact in every organization and teams I have worked with. These years of experience would be brought to bear to ensure that we do not only meet and exceed our targets in the area of revenue generation and economic development but also in the area of human capital development and creating a team of professionals with exceptional working climate to create a model assembly where all are involved and no one would be left behind.”

Mentioning some of the pressing needs his administration will be tackling, he indicated that “The issues on revenue mobilization, sanitation & environmental health, youth empowerment, and Security and Development control will be high on my priority list. Tema Metropolitan Assembly under my leadership will explore more innovative ways to increase our IGF which will enable us carry out more enviable and progressive developmental projects.”

He explained that sanitation would be critical aspect of his projects for the assembly by ensuring that residents and businesses in the metropolis adhere strictly to acceptable hygienic practices.

“That is why the by-law on “The operations clean your frontage shall be religiously enforced in the Metropolis, let us all take note and educate our electorate accordingly”, he said.

He continued that with the support of all stakeholders he would work towards restoring the glory of Tema as a premier model planned city of West Africa, noting that “Tema Metropolitan Assembly was once acclaimed as a model Assembly nationwide and indeed a trail blazer in Local Governance. This is the time for all of us to reclaim our pride of place.”

By Vincent Kubi