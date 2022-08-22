Tema Lions Club To Renovate General Hospital Diabetic Centre

The Diabetic and Surgical units of the Tema General Hospital in the Greater Accra Region to undergo massive refurbishment by the Tema Industrial Lions Club.

This is being done through one million cedis fund raising drive by the Tema Industrial Lions Club, a member of the Lions Club International and Ghana.

The project will see both units being converted into a state-of-the-art facility to help the health of residents of Tema enclave and its environs.

This was made known when the Tema Industrial Lions Club donated some items to the Diabetic Centre of the aforementioned health facility.

The items which include Stethoscope BP Apparatus, Glucometer and strips Table top fridge among others at the cost of GH5,000.00

Charter President for the club, Lion Abraham Boyetey, who spoke on the motivation behind the donation and soon-to-commence project was optimistic the renovation will bring relief to medical practitioners at the hospital and the community at large.

Medical Superintendent of the Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, who commended members of the club for the donation, said the planned renovation work will bring a sigh of relief to the operations of those units.

Lion Ian Okwei, Chairman of the Communications and Marketing Committee of the Club explained that Tema Industrial Lions Club is a Specialty Club focusing on Lions Service thematic areas but with specific reference to effects on diabetes.

“We are a new member of the Lions Club in Ghana and Lions Clubs International. As a purpose driven club dedicated to service,” he said.

The Diabetes and Surgical unit of the Tema General Hospital since its inception has seen little or no rehabilitation works.

According to officials of the hospital, the current deplorable state of the centre poses a greater challenge to their operations.

The Lion Clubs International is the world’s biggest service club organization with it mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote international understanding.

By Vincent Kubi