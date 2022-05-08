Thieves Raid NDC Party Office

Information available to DGN Online indicates that some persons suspected to be thieves have broke into the Wa Central Constituency office of the opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sunday May 8, 2022.

The suspected criminals reportedly made away with items such as 32 inches LED television set among others.

Confirming the incident, Mumuni Mohammed Tanko, Communication Officer of the Wa West Constituency posted on Facebook:

“Just woke up to the news that the Wa Central Constituency Communications office was broken into and our 32 inches LED TV set stolen.”

He therefore appealed to the general public to help with information that will help arrest the suspects.

“We are humbly appealing to the General Public to assist us with any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect,” he added.

BY Vincent Kubi