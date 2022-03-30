Thieves Steal ECG Transformer

Some thieves have made away with parts of a new transformer installed by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to serve residents of Dunyo, a community in the Ga West Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

The 200KVA transformer cost about GH¢39,000.

According to reports, the 200KVA pole-mounted transformer was installed to relieve the existing overloaded transformer which serves residents of the Dunyo community.

The Accra West Regional Engineer of the ECG, Emmanuel Ankrah, who confirmed the incident to the media explained that after mounting the transformer unit, the ECG needed to conduct some pre-commissioning tests before connecting to the grid.

According to him, “Before we could complete the tests, some thieves, under the cover of darkness, dropped the transformer from the poles, vandalized it, and stole the copper windings in the transformer”.

He pleaded with the public to report anyone who tampers with any of ECG’s installations.

Meanwhile, the company had since reported the incident to the Pokuase Police.

BY Daniel Bampoe