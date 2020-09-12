TiC Admits Sarkodie Is A Unique Rapper

TiC

Popular hiplife artiste Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, aka TiC, has described his colleague rapper and the Chief Executive Officer of Sarkcess Music label, Sarkodie, as a fantastic and unique rapper.

According to the Menka Bio hitmaker, though there are other guys who rap faster than Sarkodie, his style of rap is well defined and unique from all.

Explaining the reason for naming Sarkodie unique or the best rapper, TiC said Sarkodie had always been a rapper he admired.

“Sarkodie is a fantastic rapper. I think there are a lot of people who can rap faster than he does, but I think he has been able to nurture his style and that is what makes his unique. So it’s not just about him rapping fast, but it is the touch,” Tic said.

In an interview with Kantanka TV, Tic who was formerly known as Tic Tac noted that he once became the fastest and best rapper in Ghana, but he is currently no more interested in that, and he is rather interested in making his music more appreciable.

“Though I once became the fastest rapper in Ghana, currently I am not thinking of doing hardcore rap in my music. All I think about is how to make my music more appreciable,” he noted.

Known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo, Sarkodie with his creative rap skills has proven beyond all doubt that he is indeed Ghana’s best rapper.

Sarkodie, in 2019, ranked 14th in the world’s 50 best rappers list by Global Rankings, securing his place over the likes of Drake, T.I and Meek Mill.

In the same year, he won the maiden BET Award for Best International Flow at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, GA.

Sarkodie released his maiden album, Makye, which featured Kwaw Kese, J-Town, Sway and Paedae of R2Bees in 2009.

Sarkodie’s second studio album, Rapperholic, was released in 2012 which featured Efya, Chidynma, Mugeez of R2Bees, Obrafour, Jayso and EL.

He released his third studio album, Sarkology in 2014, followed by the Highest album in 2017.

The Highest album, which comprises 19 songs, featured acts such as Jesse Jagz, Moelogo, Flavour, Korede Bello, Victoria Kimani and Big Narstie. His current album, Black Love, was released in 2019.

By George Clifford Owusu