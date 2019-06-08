‘Top Celebrities Indebted To MASLOC’

Steven Amoah

The Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Steven Amoah, has revealed that some top celebrities in the country are indebted to his outfit.

Even though Mr. Amoah has withheld the names of the celebrities, he indicated that they took the loans during the former President John Mahama’s administration.

According to him, “some musicians and actresses in the country still owe us. Many of the celebrities owe us, which I can confidently tell you. They took these loans during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”.

He made this known after disbursing soft loans to over 400 residents in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region over the weekend.

He has therefore entreated the celebrities to pay back the loans as early as possible.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwabeng