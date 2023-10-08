TOR Board Rejects Mismanagement Claims Peddled By Union

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Board of Directors (BoD) has responded strongly to allegations made by the General Transport and Petroleum Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) regarding mismanagement and the proposed lease deal with Torentco Asset Management Group.

This comes after the GTPCWU expressed concerns over the state of TOR, accusing the BoD of mismanagement and opposing the proposed lease deal.

National Chairman Bernard Owusu called for the dissolution of the Board, claiming it had failed to find a suitable partner for the refinery.

In response, the Board issued a statement on Friday condemning the allegations leveled against them by the union.

They also expressed disapproval of the threats made by the union and dismissed the accusations as false, unfounded, and derogatory.

The BoD deemed the union’s comments as an attack on the fundamental freedom of its members and a threat to their lives. They expressed disappointment over the insults and name-calling by the union’s executives, stating that it tainted the reputation of the Board.

The Board emphasized that its members were highly qualified and respected individuals who had been diligently working to guide and oversee the Company’s strategy, performance, and governance.

They maintained that they always acted with integrity, professionalism, and the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

In response to the allegations, the BoD has initiated investigations to determine the circumstances leading to the media reports.

They assured the public that appropriate action would be taken to defend their reputation.

Additionally, the Board expressed its commitment to addressing any concerns or misunderstandings among the workers and ensuring a safe and productive work environment at TOR. They urged patience and understanding while they work to resolve the situation as quickly and fairly as possible.

As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are on the BoD to see how they will handle the allegations and if they can restore trust and confidence in the management of TOR.

By Vincent Kubi