Tourism Ministry Pledges Support For Ghana Culture Day

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal (3rd left) in a pose with GCF executives

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has assured the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) of the ministry’s support for the Ghana Culture Day celebrations which is organised by the GCF annually on March 14.

Dr. Awal gave the assurance when the newly elected functional executive committee of GCF paid a courtesy call on him last Friday, April 21.

The minister said, “The ministry will support you with the Ghana Culture Day celebrations,” adding that the ministry is the home of all cultural practitioners and stakeholders and that it is ever-ready to deliberate and activate all issues concerned with improving the Ghanaian cultural and creative industries environment.

The meeting was to formally introduce the new executive body to the leadership of the ministry.

The chairman of GCF, Nana Otuo Owuahene Acheampong, also known in private life as Franklin Glover, briefed the minister on the establishment of GCF and the genesis of the Ghana Culture Day celebrations which is in its 12th year.

The GCF chairman noted that as part of GCF’s determination to get the youth interested in Ghanaian culture, an inter schools debate was started as part of the Ghana Culture Day Celebration.

He, therefore, appealed to the minister to liaise with his colleague at the Ministry of Education to explore the possibility of having a nationwide inter schools debate on culture.

Nana Owuoahene Acheampong also informed the minister of access to the expertise available in the Forum to support the ministry in its mandate to develop the culture, arts, and tourism sectors.

There was a mutual agreement between the two parties to collaborate on development-based projects within the culture and arts space.

GCF was represented at the meeting by Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong – Chairperson, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey – Vice Chairperson; Edwina Assan – General Secretary; Ken Fiati – Executive Member and Patrick Bortey Alabi – Administrative Secretary. Also in attendance were John Yao Agbeko, Chief Director of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), and Nana Sarfo Kantanka, Special Advisor to the Minister.