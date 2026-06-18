Two Jailed Over Brent Energy Filling Station Robbery

Convicted! Kwadwo Baffoe

The Bekwai Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Isaac Apietu, has sentenced two men to lengthy prison terms for their involvement in a violent armed robbery at the Brent Energy Filling Station at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

The convicts, Kwadwo Baffoe, also known as Owusu or “Sman,” 38, a driver, and Kwame Affisah, also known as “Abednego,” 36, also a driver, were jointly charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and two counts of robbery, contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The prosecution, led by ASP Lloyd Baidoo, told the court that at about 1:30 a.m. on August 17, 2024, the two men, together with accomplices still at large, stormed the Brent Energy Filling Station at New Edubiase armed with pump-action guns.

The robbers overpowered fuel attendants and other persons spending the night at the station, tied them up with ropes and forced their way into the manager’s office after damaging several doors and a money safe.

They made away with GH¢2,500 in cash and personal belongings, including a Tecno Pouvoir 3 mobile phone, an Infinix mobile phone, an Itel keypad phone, a smartwatch and an iPod belonging to workers Bismark Bonney and Yaw Kuma. They also caused extensive damage to a money safe valued at GH¢6,000, three Chinese-made doors worth GH¢6,100, and three locally manufactured doors valued at GH¢1,200.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Kwadwo Baffoe in the Eastern Region on October 18, 2024, where he had been arrested in connection with another robbery case. During interrogation, he admitted participating in the Brent Energy robbery.

Further investigations revealed that Kwame Affisah was already serving a seven-year prison sentence at the Kumasi Central Prison following his conviction in a separate stealing case. He was subsequently brought before the Bekwai Circuit Court on a warrant and also admitted his involvement in the robbery.

After hearing the evidence, His Honour Isaac Apietu found Kwadwo Baffoe guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of robbery, but acquitted him of the charges of unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage.

Kwame Affisah was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful entry and two counts of robbery, but was acquitted on the charge of causing unlawful damage.

The court sentenced Kwadwo Baffoe to 20 years’ imprisonment on each of the two robbery counts, while Kwame Affisah, who was already serving a seven-year prison sentence, was handed 30 years’ imprisonment on each of the two robbery counts.

The sentences are to run concurrently, and both convicts have since been returned to the Kumasi Central Prison to continue serving their respective jail terms.

ASP Lloyd Baidoo prosecuted the case on behalf of the Republic.

FROM David Afum, Bekwai