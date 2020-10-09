US NGO Gives Borehole To Obo

Representatives of the NGO after the launch of the project

An NGO — Kappa Alpha Sorority — has donated funds for the construction of a borehole at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The borehole will serve as an important source of potable water for many communities in the area and also a relief for many who have to walk for several kilometres in search of water. Upon completion, it will provide water for about 1,500 residents of various communities for many years.

Ceola Oware, a native of Chicago and a member of the NGO, became aware of the challenges of those who lack access to clean water after working in Ghana.

She then spearheaded a project to donate a borehole with other sorority members across the United States and Ghana. The AKA African Alliance team includes Afi K. Daitey (New Jersey); Latrice Madkins (Sacramento, CA); Christa E. Sanders (Accra, Ghana); Petra Brady (Oakland, CA); K. Jacquelyn Omotalade; Alicia C. Trent (Los Angeles, CA) and Dr. Mary Ann Opoku (Los Angeles, CA).

The alliance also includes several members of the Chicago Chi Omega Chapter of AKA: Lenita Y. Gipson (Chicago, IL); Dr. Mary Jane Opoku – Hughton (Los Angeles, CA); Kenyaele D. Fanning (South Holland, IL); Dr. “Tiffany” Jeanene Barrett (Brooklyn, NY); Marla B. Heflin (Chicago, IL); Joy Carver-Sanders (Chicago, IL); Dr. Syreetha M. Yokley (Oakforest, IL); La Toya Buchanan (Chicago, IL); Laurie Webb (Chicago, IL); Elaine Brooks (Chicago, IL); Onjalique Clark (Chicago, IL) and Kristin Burton (Chicago, IL).

Although the borehole would be constructed for use by residents of the community, the group requested that the committee should have at least 30 per cent women. “Empowered women empower other women. When you elevate a woman, you elevate society,” Ceola pointed out.

The sorority recently made headlines when one of its members, United States Senator Kamala Harris, was picked as Democratic running mate of Joe Biden for the 2020 US presidential election.

“We stand on the shoulders and follow in the steps of legendary women who came before us and are absolutely thrilled with helping the community of Obo. It’s a serious matter,” Ceola added.