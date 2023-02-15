Veteran Actors Spend Quality Time With Grace Nortey

Some of Ghana’s favourite veteran actors took time off their busy schedules to spend quality time with legendary actress Grace Nortey.

This was part of a visitation exercise to put smiles on the face of the old actress who earlier complained about loneliness.

Grace is one of Ghana’s award-winning actresses of all time. She starred in a plethora of films including; Lost Hope, Dza Gbele, Matters of the Heart, Sekina, Expectations, Jewels and Juju among many others. But for years now she has been off the screens because of health reasons.

In November 2020, the 86-year-old actress complained about loneliness.

According to her, she feels very lonely when she does not hear from her friends in the film industry.

“All of sudden, no one asks of you, no one calls you, no visits, you are left home alone. This makes one unhappy sometimes. You are just left with you and your God,” she told 3fm in 2020.

“It is not about food or money, which you may have people to provide. It is for someone to also make you happy,” she added.

Among the actors who visited Grace Nortey were Edinam Atatsi, Jackson Davies and another actor believed to be Victor Lutterodt.

Edinam who shared photos of their visitation wrote, “We paid a visit to the living legend Grace Nortey and we had lunch together.”

Some social media users were happy to see them together.

By Francis Addo