Volta Targets 380,000 Kids For Polio Vaccination

Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto

About 380,000 children in all 18 districts of the Volta Region are expected to be immunized against the deadly polio disease in a sub-national mass campaign which started yesterday and expected to end on Sunday.

The mass immunization campaign targeted at children aged five and below will continue in a second phase scheduled for Thursday, October 8 to Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The Ministry of Health, through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and partners, is expected to ensure the immunization of about 4.5 million children in 179 districts across the country.

In all, eight regions, namely Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra, Upper West, Western, Western North and Volta, are expected to participate in the vaccination campaign exercise for the first phase.

The Deputy Volta Regional Director of Health Services in charge of Public Health, Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, said sustaining the eradication of polio campaign is ‘non-negotiable’.

“It is a must for every child to take the vaccines whether he or she has received vaccination during routine immunization or not. The additional doses are not harmful; it is rather beneficial to the entire population,” he noted.

According to him, although the region was yet to record a polio case since last year’s outbreak of 31 cases in 11 out of the 16 regions of the country, it was still necessary to vaccinate every child because as long as a single child remains infected, children in all countries are at risk of contracting polio.

He, therefore, called on all and sundry, particularly the media and other partners, to work together to ensure a successful immunization, saying “let us all be part of the advocacy to keep all our children safe, sound, strong and free from polio. We can realize this objective only if all the children aged five and below are vaccinated.”

Ghana was declared polio-free in 2015 after seven years without recording any case.

However, samples from environmental surveillance recorded events of polio at Koblimagu in the Tamale metropolis (Northern Region) and Agbogbloshie in Accra metropolis (Greater Accra Region) in July and August 2019 respectively.

This was followed by a first human case in August 2019 and other subsequent cases, increasing the tally to 31.

The outbreak has been linked to an ongoing outbreak in the West African sub-region, and it is for this reason that Ghana has stepped up the immunization campaign.

From Fred Duodu, Ho