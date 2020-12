The counting of votes has started in some parts of the country.

Polls closed around 5:00pm today.

Voting had been ongoing across 38,622 polling stations across the nation since 7:00am this morning.

Ballot papers have been sorted out in polling stations like

31st December Women’s Day Care Centre No.2, Takoradi 1 polling centre in the Takoradi constituency.

Counting of ballot papers is also ongoing currently at the United nursery polling station in the Tamale Central Constituency.

To be updated…