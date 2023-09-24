VRA To Increase Spillage Of Akosombo, Kpong Dams

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced that it is increasing the spilling of water from the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectric dams due to the continuous rise in water levels at the upstream of Akosombo Dam.

The VRA, which manages the dams, has issued a statement via its Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit to inform the public that it is working with relevant stakeholders to educate communities downstream to minimize the potential impact of the spillage.

Additionally, the VRA has promised to continuously monitor the situation and provide regular updates to the general public.

The ongoing spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams has raised concerns among downstream communities who are being urged to take necessary precautions.

By Vincent Kubi