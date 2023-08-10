Why Fred Nuamah Withdrew From NDC Parliamentary Race

In a surprising turn of events, Fred Nuamah, who recently made headlines by withdrawing from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary race in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, has been appointed as a member of former President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign team for the upcoming 2024 elections.

However, questions have been raised about the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

Fred Nuamah’s decision to step down from the NDC parliamentary race raised eyebrows when reports surfaced that he was allegedly forced to withdraw by former President John Mahama himself, in favor of his friend, John Dumelo.

The incident sparked a wave of controversy within the party, with many questioning the transparency and fairness of the selection process.

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, Mr. Nuamah shed light on the situation, confirming that his appointment to the campaign team was indeed a form of compensation for his withdrawal from the parliamentary race.

He revealed that his appointment to the campaign team influenced his decision to step back from the contest, where he was initially set to face his friend John Dumelo

He acknowledged the pressure and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the NDC’s campaign efforts.

According to him, “What lies ahead of us is bigger, and the withdrawal is in the interest of the party. Mr Mahama invited me to help with his national campaign team, and as a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and his Excellency’s project aimed at rescuing our country, but nobody should think I was coerced to bow out.”

“I believe working on Mahama’s team is far better,” he added.

The appointment of Fred Nuamah to such a prominent role within the campaign team has generated mixed reactions from both within the NDC and the wider public space.

Supporters of the party argue that his inclusion will bring a fresh perspective and valuable skills to the campaign, given his experience in the entertainment industry and his previous involvement in politics.

They believe that his appointment will help to attract a younger demographic and invigorate the party’s messaging.

However, critics have raised concerns about the potential implications for the NDC’s image and credibility.

They argue that the circumstances surrounding Nuamah’s appointment might undermine the party’s commitment to fairness and transparency.

Some party members have voiced their dissent, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the selection process and ensuring that all candidates are given equal opportunities.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, the NDC will face the challenge of uniting its members and presenting a strong, cohesive campaign to the electorate. The inclusion of Fred Nuamah in John Mahama’s campaign team will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the party’s strategy and outreach efforts. Only time will tell how this appointment will impact the NDC’s electoral prospects and whether it will help the party regain power in the upcoming elections.

By Vincent Kubi