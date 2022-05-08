Witness Nails KNUST Lecturer Over Missing Wife

The KNUST Lecturer and his missing Wife

A witness in the missing Land Commission staff case has exposed the embattled husband of the missing person, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The first witness who mounted the box, a Teaching Assistant of the KNUST lecturer, contradicted the claims by Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, saying that the lecturer did not sleep in his house on the night of the wife’s disappearance.

Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey had earlier reportedly told prosecution that he slept in his house with his teaching assistants and the kids on the day the wife got missing.

The Senior Lecturer at the KNUST is standing trial over the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline.

Two others, Yaw Boateng and Justice Appiah, are also standing trial in the matter after Rhodaline’s phone was found in their possession.

His wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a Senior Lands Officer at the Lands Commission in Kumasi, has been missing since August 30, 2021.

The second witness was expected to mount the box on Friday, May 6, 2022, but was unable to appear before the court due to ill health.

The court has thus adjourned the case to Thursday May 12, 2022.

BY Vincent Kubi