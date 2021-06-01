Woman, 21, Kills Father In Tema

TEMA POLICE are investigating a case involving a 21-year old woman who allegedly stabbed his 70-year old father, lshmael Nyarkoh to death at BBC, a suburb of Community 2 in Tema.

The culprit, Daniella Nyarkoh reportedly stabbed his father’s throat, head and stomach with a kitchen knife, bleeding profusely to death.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the suspect is an SHS graduate and lives with her parents and siblings in a single room.

On May 29, 2021, the suspect was sent to a prayer camp at Tema Newtown after her parents detected she was exhibiting strange behaviour.

However, the family was advised to send the suspect to a psychiatric hospital for mental examination.

The suspect on the subsequent day, May 30, 2021 at about 5:15 am, started behaving abnormally and suddenly rushed to the store room to pick two knives to stab her father to death in bed without any provocation.

Meanwhile, the Crime Scene Management Team from the Tema Regional Police Command visited the scene and found a lifeless body of the deceased lying in a prone position in a pool of blood.

The police detected multiple fresh wounds on the head and the throat of the deceased upon inspection of the body.

Two kitchen knives were also retrieved from the crime scene to assist with investigation.

The residents explained that for the past one week, the suspect started behaving strangely in the house.

Meanwhile, body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Tema General Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema