World Star Records, Partners Meet For Music Festival

Ernest Djan, CEO of World Star Records

WORLD STAR Records, an artiste and event management organisation in collaboration with Folk Music Ontario, Canada, will be organising the International Music Festival – an annual music show in Accra.

The event is being held with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), and other stakeholders.

As part of activities to ensure the success of the event, officials of World Star Records convened a meeting with partners and stakeholders at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The meeting sought to enable partners and stakeholders to discuss and fine-tune plans towards the success of the event while making it also attractive to both local and foreign music lovers.

The festival is aimed at introducing some of the best Ghanaian and Canadian folklore, music, and dance, as well as drama and visual arts to music and art lovers around the world.

It is also intended to showcase and market Ghana’s rich cultural heritage to the rest of the world.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of World Star Records, Ernest Djan, in an interview said the event would showcase performances from renowned international acts drawn from both Africa and the diaspora and would, in turn, boost the economy.

“The International Music Festival is going to be the biggest music event in the West African sub-region. Today, we are meeting with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the MUSIGA as well as other relevant stakeholders, and we are poised to bring nothing but an eventful show,” he announced.

He disclosed that, as part of preparations, his outfit would embark on a tour to some parts of Europe including Sweden, Holland, France, and the United Kingdom (UK); as well as Canada and the United States of America (USA); and South Africa for a pre-launch.

Mr. Ernest Djan, therefore, called on corporate Ghana and all well-meaning Ghanaians to “get on board” in supporting the event as Ghana prepares to host the biggest music festival in the world.

Some partners present at the meeting were Star representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Ministry of National Security; National Commission on Culture; the Ghana Immigration Service; the Ghana Police Service; the National Ambulance Service; and the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon among others.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio