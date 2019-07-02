﻿Stratcomm Africa Marks 25 Years Of Existence

Esther Cobbah presenting her remarks



Stratcomm Africa, a leading marketing communications company in Ghana has commemorated its 25th anniversary with series of activities aimed at equipping Businesses in Africa with Brand Communication skills.

The celebration which is held under the theme, “Communications Excellence for Africa’s Prosperity in this Digital Age” will feature a Brand Reputation week which entails a communication summit, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) awards scheme and a Communication Students Awards programme.

Other activities include personal development initiatives which consist of specialised spokesperson training for women, communication competition for students, among others.

Speaking at a media launch and thanksgiving service held on Friday June 28 2019, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, Esther Cobbah said, excellence in communication was critical to the prosperity of the continent which heavily relied on information from citizenry to inform government decisions.

“Anyone who claims to be a communicator or wants to be seen as an expert in communication must ensure they are well trained to deliver excellently” she advised.

She also called on communicators to constantly demonstrate the value of service they provide so as to help society appreciate the contribution of communication to the socio-economic development of African societies.

The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Kwesi Quartey emphasised the need for Ghanaians to understand the importance and power of communication in transforming the minds and narratives of the African continent.

“To communicate a future of seriousness we need to digest our history properly. The further back we look, the further forward we are likely to see” he said.

He also commended the CEO of stratcomm for the foresight of venturing into an arena that was almost non-existent two decades ago.

The launch was attended by former and current staff, clients and partners of the organization.

There were goodwill messages delivered by representatives of reputable institutions such as the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) among others.

The ceremony was also climaxed with the unveiling of a new logo that will be associated with the year-long celebration.

By Issah Mohammed