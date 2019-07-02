2 Killed In Konkomba Violence

Just three days after committing to peace, two Konkomba clans in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region have engaged in a violent clash that has claimed two lives and displaced hundreds of residents.

The clash, which lasted for two days (Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29), resulted from a land dispute between the two clans; Nankpatiib and Bigbim who are located at Sibi.

Surprisingly, the two-day clash happened three days after traditional leaders of the Konkombas paid a courtesy call on the Oti Regional Minister, Nana Akwasi Owusu Yeboah and assured him of their commitment towards ensuring peace to bring development in the region.

Reports from the area say, the Nankpatiib clan had begun to construct a market on a parcel of land at Sibi Hilltop which the other clan, Bigbim says belonged to them.

The two clans who are related and live side by side unfortunately could not have an understanding and instead resorted to a violent clash involving guns and other dangerous weapons like machetes.

In the end, two persons have been confirmed dead with many, especially women and children displaced as majority fled the area for safety.

The District Chief Executive of Nkwanta North, Jackson Kwame Jakayi who confirmed the incident said that the swift response from the Police and the Military in the area helped to quell the violence.

He said since both factions are claiming ownership of the same land, the military detachment will continue to be in the area to avert any reprisal attacks. He said one of the military officers securing the area was shot in the leg by an unidentified resident.

Apart from the Military, the District Police Command has also intensified their patrols both within and outside Sibi Hilltop.

Chief of Sibi Hilltop, Ubor Chanuun I, called on his people who he says are blood relations to stop fighting and respect the laws of the land.

DAILY GUIDE understands that the Chief’s brother is one of the persons shot and killed.

He left behind two wives and children.

The police is yet to confirm any arrests made.

