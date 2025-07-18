Mid-Year Budget Review Set for July 24

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has announced that the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the 2025 Financial Year will be presented to Parliament on July 24, 2025 by the Minister for Finance.

The announcement was made during proceedings in the House earlier today, where Mr. Ayariga informed Members of Parliament and the public that the Finance Minister is scheduled to outline the government’s fiscal performance for the first half of the year, update key economic indicators, and propose adjustments for the remaining months of 2025.

“Mr. Speaker, I wish to notify this House that the Minister for Finance will appear before Parliament on Thursday to present the Mid-Year Review of the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy,” Mr. Ayariga announced in the Business Statement for the ninth week ending Friday, July 25, 2025.

What to Expect in Thursday’s Presentation

The Finance Minister is expected to provide a breakdown of government revenues and spending so far in 2025, along with any necessary reallocations or revisions.

The review may include new or revised initiatives under flagship programmes such as the Ghana CARES “Obaatan Pa” initiative, and interventions in agriculture, health, and infrastructure.

The Finance Minister is also expected to update Parliament on the status of Ghana’s debt restructuring process and ongoing engagements with development partners and creditors.

The mid-year review is a constitutional requirement under the Public Financial Management Act, providing an opportunity for government to re-align policy and financial priorities based on economic realities.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House