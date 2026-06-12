England Consider Alcohol Ban After Fresh Off-Field Controversy

Rob Keys

England’s director of cricket, Rob Key, says the team may face a complete alcohol ban following another off-field incident involving senior players.

Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson will miss the second Test against New Zealand national cricket team after being involved in an incident at a London nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.

The latest episode adds to a series of alcohol-related controversies that have affected the England camp over the past six months.

Reports indicate that six members of the side that defeated New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s have been involved in late-night disciplinary issues.

In response to previous concerns over the team’s drinking culture, England had already introduced a midnight curfew. However, Stokes and Atkinson were found to have breached the rule, raising fresh questions about discipline within the squad.

Speaking on the matter, Key admitted the England and Wales Cricket Board may need to take stronger measures to restore public confidence in the team.

“Do we need to look at whether we’ve been strict enough?” Key said. “Even when they win a game of cricket, is it now a time when there’s just no alcohol at any time and at any stage?”

He added that while he does not want to make a rushed decision that negatively affects team morale, the players must demonstrate they can be trusted.

The controversy has also cast uncertainty over Stokes’ future as Test captain, with Key declining to guarantee that the all-rounder will remain in the role amid the ongoing disciplinary concerns.