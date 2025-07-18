Liverpool in Advanced Talks to Sign Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike for Over £70m

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in a transfer expected to exceed £70 million, according to multiple sources.

Talks between the Premier League champions and Frankfurt are said to be at an advanced stage, with the Merseyside club pushing to complete the signing before the weekend. The Reds have intensified their search for a central striker this summer, and Ekitike has emerged as a top target.

Frankfurt recently rejected a £70 million bid from Newcastle United for the 22-year-old forward, making Liverpool’s improved offer the current frontrunner. Ekitike is reportedly open to the move to Anfield, enticed by the prospect of joining the Premier League champions and playing under Arne Slot.

While Liverpool have also shown strong interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, the Magpies remain firm in their stance that the Swedish striker is not for sale at any price.

Liverpool have been one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window so far. The club shattered the British transfer record with the £116 million signing of midfielder Florian Wirtz, and have also added full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong for £40 million and £30 million respectively.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, having failed to secure Ekitike, are expected to accelerate talks with Brentford over striker Yoane Wissa as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.