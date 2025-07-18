Arsenal Sign Olivia Smith in Record- Breaking £1m Deal

Olivia Smith

Arsenal have completed the signing of Canada international Olivia Smith from Liverpool in a record-breaking £1 million deal, making her the most expensive player in women’s football history.

The 20-year-old forward has penned a four-year contract with the Champions League holders, capping a rapid rise since turning professional just last year.

Smith’s move surpasses the previous women’s transfer record set in January, when Chelsea paid £900,000 to sign American defender Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal,” Smith said. “It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe, and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.”

Smith made her senior international debut for Canada at the age of 15 and joined Liverpool from Sporting CP in 2023 for just over £200,000—a then-record fee for the Reds.

She impressed in her debut Women’s Super League season, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances to help Liverpool to a seventh-place finish.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers hailed the signing, calling Smith an “exciting young player” with the talent and drive to make a “big contribution” to the club’s ambitions.

The deal is another statement of intent from Arsenal, who continue to invest heavily in their women’s squad as they push to dominate both domestically and in Europe.