NSA Extends GBA Executive Board Mandate Amid Reform Plans

NSA boss, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah (in cap) with GBA Executive Board members

THE NATIONAL Sports Authority (NSA) has officially extended the mandate of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Executive Board by 30 days, pushing the expiry date to August 19, 2025. The extension takes effect from July 19, 2025.

The decision follows a meeting held on Tuesday, July 15, between NSA leadership and the interim GBA board led by acting president Roger Barnor. The GBA had initially proposed holding elections on July 19, citing the upcoming expiration of the current administration’s term on July 22, following the resignation of former President Abraham Kotei Neequaye.

However, the NSA deferred the election process, stressing the need to fully implement the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee established to investigate the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju. The boxer tragically passed away on March 29, 2025, after a bout in Ghana.

In a statement, the NSA emphasised its commitment to reforming boxing governance in line with the Committee’s findings.

To prevent a leadership vacuum during the reform period, the NSA has opted to temporarily retain the current GBA Executive Board while preparing for the establishment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the implementation of necessary reforms.

“In light of this and to avoid a vacuum in the administration of the GBA, it has become necessary for the mandate of the Executive Board to be extended for a short period,” the statement continued.

The NSA reaffirmed its commitment to working with the GBA and other stakeholders to safeguard and improve the sport of boxing in Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford