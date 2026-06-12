John Dumelo Chastised For FIFA Kenkey Party

John Dumelo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has announced a free viewing package for constituents to watch the FIFA World Cup, but the gesture has sparked calls for him to apply the same energy to pressing local issues.

In a tweet on X, the actor and MP, who describes himself as a lover of sports, disclosed that he has paid for DStv subscriptions at TV viewing centres across the constituency.

He listed several free giant screens venues: Abelemkpe Astro Turf Park and Okponglo for all World Cup matches, plus Mempasem, Airport Residential Area, West Legon, and Dzorwulu for all Ghana matches.

John Dumelo also engaged 13 kenkey sellers across Ayawaso West to provide free meals of kenkey and fish for fans attending Ghana matches. “Go Ghana Go!!!” he posted.

Some residents have praised the initiative while others urged the MP to redirect that same enthusiasm towards infrastructure challenges.

One user, Bongo Ideas, replied: “Great. With the same enthusiasm, kindly fix the perennial Okponglo traffic light, the American House traffic light, also light up the Boundary Road and attend to the filth around Bawaleshie and its environs. With the same alacrity for sports, kindly attend to these issues.”

Buokrom Lukaku stated, “This doesn’t address real needs. Propose real solutions that change lives — not distraction; bread and circuses. The idea is simple: don’t solve the people’s problems. Just feed them and entertain them. A population that is fed and entertained is less likely to challenge the system. A satisfied, distracted public never revolts.”

Princeton McCasely added, “Hon, the money you used for these 8 massive projects deɛ someway ooo. Can’t that money be used to rather furnish abandoned projects or even start new projects for employment for us the youth cause chale after the Wold Cup Hot go dey inside oo (sic).”

Abdul Raufibrahim also wrote, “A whole Deputy Agric Minister acting like the Legon SRC president at a time when floods are destroying lives and livelihoods. Is this what the people of Ayawaso West voted you to do?”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke