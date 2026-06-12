GFA Commends Sunon Asogli For Backing Elite U15 Girls Championship

Prosper Harrison Addo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed gratitude to Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited for supporting the 2026 Elite U15 Girls Championship, a flagship competition aimed at nurturing the next generation of female football talent in the country.

The sponsorship comes as the GFA continues to strengthen grassroots women’s football through structured development initiatives, including the FIFA-backed U15 Girls Regional Colts League, which is being rolled out across all football regions in Ghana.

The Elite U15 Girls Championship is expected to bring together promising young players from GFA academies and regional development programmes, providing opportunities for talent identification, technical development, education, safeguarding, and long-term player growth.

Speaking on the support, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo described the partnership as a significant boost to the future of women’s football in Ghana.

“The development of girls’ football requires collective investment and long-term commitment from all stakeholders. Support from institutions such as Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited plays an important role in helping us create opportunities and structured pathways for young girls to develop through football,” he said.

The GFA reiterated its commitment to building a strong development pathway that enables young players to progress into elite academies, Women’s Premier League clubs, and the various national teams.

The Association also acknowledged the growing contribution of corporate institutions to youth and women’s sports, noting that continued investment in girls’ football helps create opportunities for empowerment, leadership, and social inclusion.

The GFA concluded by thanking Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited for its contribution to the 2026 Elite U15 Girls Championship and its role in supporting the development of future female football stars in Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford