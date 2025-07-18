GFA Holds Annual Review Meeting With Premier League Clubs July 22

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) will hold its annual review meeting with Premier League clubs on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, as part of efforts to assess the 2024/25 league season and prepare for the new campaign.

The meeting will be led by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo, along with Executive Council members Dr. Ransford Abbey, Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, and James Kwesi Appiah.

Representatives from all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs are expected to attend the session, which serves as a key platform for dialogue, reflection, and strategic planning within Ghanaian top-flight football.

The agenda will focus on reviewing key operational issues from the previous season — including scheduling, officiating, regulatory compliance, and club communication — while exploring ways to improve the league’s overall competitiveness, appeal, and commercial value.

Marketing strategies, league regulations, and communication channels will also be reviewed, as the GFA seeks to build on successes and address challenges from the 2024/25 season.

The review meeting is part of the GFA’s broader commitment to collaborative governance and continuous development of domestic football.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season is set to begin on September 12, 2025. A month prior, the GFA Congress will convene on August 12 to approve key decisions, ratify new regulations, and officially usher in the upcoming season.

BY Wletsu Ransford