NACOC Engages Moroccan Envoy On Cannabis Roadmap

NACOC officials and the envoy

The management of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mrs. Imane Quaadil, as part of a strategy for activating and executing the cannabis licence.

The meeting was primarily intended to boost partnerships related to Ghana’s cannabis licence regulation, with Morocco serving as one of the models for cannabis regulation and implementation.

Brig. Gen. Maxwell Obuba Mantey, Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission, who praised Morocco’s government for its continuous support for Ghana’s progress since independence, revealed plans by the Commission to engage regulatory bodies responsible for cannabis licence in Morocco.

That, he noted, will enable them to learn success stories on some pragmatic ways of dealing with the activation and operationalisation of the cannabis licence.

The Director-General also asked the Ambassador to consider providing avenues for the Commission to engage with key parties responsible for illegal drug control in Morocco, while expressing NACOC’s commitment to explore opportunities that would build and enhance the capacities of its staff.

Mrs. Imane Quaadil, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, also thanked the Director-General and staff of NACOC for the visit, which was the first of its kind by any official from the Narcotics Control Commission.

She expressed the willingness of officials of Morocco to further engage in the areas of intelligence and information sharing, capacity building, as they continue to liaise with the relevant key agencies to ensure a healthy working relationship.

Mrs. Quaadil said her office will also collaborate with Moroccan anti-drug authorities to host some selected NACOC staff in September 2025 to study the procedures and successes in the implementation of cannabis regulations.

She further expressed concern about the devastations caused by drug abuse among youth across the continent, including her country in terms of drug consumption and production, particularly cannabis, which is primarily grown in the northern part of Morocco.

“We will ensure to work with NACOC to address the illicit drug abuse and trafficking menace, as in Morocco, it is sad to note that most of these traffickers use some of our African youth who are mostly illegal migrants to perpetrate their nefarious act,” she noted.

Alexander Twum-Barimah, NACOC’s Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control, and Elimination, stated that the Commission will continue to collaborate with the Embassy on anti-narcotics and other issues requiring their assistance.