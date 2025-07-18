I’ll Share National Cake Equally – Mahama

PRESIDENT JOHN Mahama has promised to share the national cake equally without discrimination, to ensure the development of all parts of the country during his tenure.

He said his administration has the grand vision of working assiduously to transform the country, including the Ashanti Region, which has numerous uncompleted projects.

“The people of Ashanti Region deserves better. That’s why I have directed that no viable project will be abandoned under this administration, regardless of who started it, we shall continue and complete it,” he disclosed.

He was speaking during his Ashanti Regional ‘Thank You Tour’ in Kumasi at the Jubilee Park on Wednesday.

According to him, projects that have been stalled in Ashanti Region, including the Kejetia Phase Two project would be completed, hopefully next year, to boost business activities.

“The Kejetia Market Phase Two, I visited the construction site today (Wednesday) and spoke to the contractors. We shall accelerate work and next year we shall complete it,” the President assured.

He said under the government’s ‘Big Push’ programme “we are going to continue the Suame Interchange project and complete it, in order to ensure free movement of vehicles.”

He also stated that by next year, his administration would finish the Krofrom and Mamponteng markets, which have been stalled for many years.

“We will complete the Afari Military Hospital and the Sewua Regional Hospital to significantly improve healthcare delivery,” he added.

The President also said the Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) would be completed, adding, “We will rehabilitate the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.”

According to him, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Medical Centre project, which has been stalled for many years, would also be completed, saying, “We are a government of continuity and results.”

He said a contract has been awarded for the expansion of the runway of the Prempeh I Airport in Kumasi, to enable major airlines to land at the airport and enhance Kumasi’s global connectivity.

The President also disclosed that he would cut the sod for the start of the Accra-Kumasi Express Way project next year, explaining that the project would see three different lanes in each side being constructed to minimise traveling time.

On the Boankra Inland Project, he said, “I have asked the Minister of Transport to audit the Boankra project and report to back to me, to ensure what decision we shall take about it.”

President Mahama wholeheartedly thanked the people of Ashanti Region for voting 33 percent in the presidential race, with seven parliamentary seats for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashanti Region.

He stated that his administration has also duly rewarded Ashanti Region natives who qualify to occupy key government positions to support the government to accelerate national growth.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi