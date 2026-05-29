GFA Announces Partnership With JAC Motors To Boost Ghana Football

Mark Addo (M) wih officials of JAC

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has entered into a new partnership agreement with global automobile brand JAC Motors in a move aimed at strengthening football development through strategic corporate support.

The partnership was officially unveiled on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the GFA headquarters in Accra. Under the agreement, JAC Motors, together with its authorised Ghanaian distributor, Tryton Motors Ltd, will support the Black Stars, the Ghana Premier League, and the Women’s Premier League.

The collaboration is expected to provide logistical assistance, brand support, and performance-based incentives designed to promote excellence and further develop football across the country.

Speaking at the launch, GFA Vice-President Mark Addo described the partnership as another major step in the Football Association’s efforts to attract strong corporate backing for the game.

He noted that the agreement reflects the growing confidence businesses continue to place in Ghana football and reaffirmed the GFA’s commitment to securing meaningful partnerships that support the sport at all levels.

As part of the sponsorship package, JAC Motors will reward outstanding performers during the 2026/27 season with luxury vehicles. Models including the JAC JS2, JAC JS4, and JAC JS6 will be presented to winners across various football categories.

The champions of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League and Women’s Premier League will each receive a brand-new vehicle. Awards will also go to the Best Players and Coaches of the Season in both competitions.

Chief Executive Officer of Tryton Motors Ltd, Jihad Hijazi, said the partnership aims to inspire national pride, improve the visibility of Ghana football, and strengthen ties between sports and business.

BY Wletsu Ransford