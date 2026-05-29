Barcelona Agree £69m Deal For Newcastle Forward

Anthony Gordon

Barcelona have reached an agreement worth more than £69 million with Newcastle United for the transfer of England international Anthony Gordon.

The deal, valued at over €80 million, comes after positive negotiations between the two clubs, with Barcelona eventually meeting Newcastle’s valuation for the highly-rated forward.

Gordon is now expected to complete the final formalities of the transfer before joining up with the England squad for their training camp in the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

German giants Bayern Munich were also interested in signing the 25-year-old and held formal discussions with Newcastle. However, a gap in valuation prevented an agreement, allowing Barcelona to secure the deal.

Newcastle had maintained throughout the negotiations that any sale would happen strictly on their terms, with chief executive David Hopkinson previously stressing the club’s strong position regarding player departures.

The Magpies were able to command a significant fee for Gordon, whose current contract runs until 2030. The transfer is expected to provide Newcastle with financial flexibility as they look to rebuild following a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Part of the transfer fee will also benefit Everton, who inserted a 15 percent sell-on clause when Gordon left the Merseyside club for Newcastle in a deal worth up to £45 million in 2023.

Gordon had increasingly been viewed as the most likely of Newcastle’s key players to leave this summer and was notably left on the bench for the club’s final four matches of the campaign.

Supporters acknowledged the winger during Newcastle’s final-day defeat at Fulham, chanting his name in what has now proven to be his farewell appearance for the club.