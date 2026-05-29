Disquiet At Ahlus Sunnah Eid

Dr. Bawumia and Sheikh Kamil at the prayer venue

The Ahlus Sunnah Eid prayers at the forecourt of the State House witnessed a disruption last Wednesday when the Chief Imam of Ahlus Sunnah wal Jama’ah, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim, and his deputy, Sheikh Mohammed Kamil, clashed over who should lead the congregational prayer to mark Eid-Ul-Adha.

The spectacle captured on video has gone viral on especially Islamic whatsap groups.

The confusion reportedly occurred when Sheikh Umar Ibrahim, reportedly stopped Sheikh Mohammed Kamil, the Deputy Chief Imam, from leading the congregational prayer and instead directed Sheikh Mohammed Awal to take over.

The development left worshippers confused and uncertain during the service, raising concerns over leadership disagreements within the Sunni Muslim community.

Reacting to the incident, prominent Sunni cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Umar Jallo, condemned the confusion describing the incident as a threat to unity within the Muslim community.

Sheikh Jallo described it as a serious breach of Islamic unity, warning that divisions among Muslim leaders could weaken the Ummah and undermine the progress of the faith.

“What happened during the Eid prayer is the root of all evil for the Ummah and a cause of failure and loss of strength,” he stated.

Sheikh Jallo cited verses from the Holy Quran, including Surat Al-Anfal 46, Al-An’am 159, and Surat Al-Imran 105, stressing that Muslims are commanded to remain united and avoid disputes. He further reminded leaders that historical divisions and internal conflicts had contributed to the downfall of many nations and communities.

He quoted the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him): “Do not differ, for those before you differed and were destroyed,” urging leaders to resolve differences through dialogue and mutual understanding, guided by the Quran and Sunnah.

The cleric also called on Muslim leaders to “return to their senses, unite their ranks and speak with one voice” to preserve peace and harmony within the Ummah. He emphasised that Eid should be a period of reflection, peace, and togetherness rather than division and confrontation.

Finally, Sheikh Jallo prayed to God Almighty to unite the ranks of the community, inspire leaders with wisdom, and guide all parties toward what is best for the nation.

Sheikh Kamil eventually led the prayers and prayed for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to have Allah grant him his desires.