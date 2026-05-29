Medeama Crowned Ghana Premier League Champions

Medeama SC player celebrating their triumph

Medeama SC officially celebrated their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League triumph with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Basake Holy Stars during a colourful coronation ceremony at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa on Wednesday night.

Backed by a packed home crowd, the Mauve and Yellow capped off a remarkable campaign in style as goals from Prince Owusu and substitute Derrick Fordjour secured victory on a memorable night for the Tarkwa-based club.

Having already sealed the league title with a game to spare last Sunday, the final home fixture turned into a grand celebration as thousands of jubilant supporters filled the TnA Stadium to witness the official crowning of their champions.

Basake Holy Stars, however, proved difficult opponents and pushed Medeama throughout an entertaining contest. After a competitive first half ended level, the champions returned from the break with renewed energy and attacking intent.

Prince Owusu sparked the comeback before Derrick Fordjour emerged as the hero with the winning goal, sending the home fans into wild celebrations at full-time.

Following the match, Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Samuel Aboabire presented medals to the players and technical team before officially handing over the Ghana Premier League trophy to Medeama captain and club officials.

The title marks Medeama’s second Ghana Premier League crown and further highlights the club’s growing influence in Ghanaian football after another outstanding campaign.

Attention now shifts to continental football, with Medeama set to represent Ghana in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League after previously reaching the group stage during the 2023/24 season.

BY Wletsu Ransford